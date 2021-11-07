Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

SHAK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

