Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 660 at Morgan Stanley

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHB. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

