ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.39

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $85.18, with a volume of 285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

