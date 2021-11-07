Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $341,537.88 and $130,283.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00253869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099188 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

