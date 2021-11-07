Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

