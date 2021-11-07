Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

