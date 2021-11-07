Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

