Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.