Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $7,442,920.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

