Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Lowered to $43.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

