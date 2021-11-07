Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TORXF. National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

TORXF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

