Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $131.50 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.61 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

