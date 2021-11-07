Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 14,713 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medallia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medallia by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medallia by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

