Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

HELE stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

