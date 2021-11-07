Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

