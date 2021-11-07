Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock worth $330,054,702. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

