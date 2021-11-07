Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.