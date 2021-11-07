Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Scholastic by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

