ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ScanSource stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. ScanSource has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

