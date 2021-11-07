Scala Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $3,199.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00082518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.38 or 0.07275879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.27 or 1.00123231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

