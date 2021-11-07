Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.22 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

