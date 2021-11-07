Samsara BioCapital LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Day One Biopharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.33% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

