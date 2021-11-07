Samsara BioCapital LLC Invests $228.37 Million in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,431,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,374,000. Graphite Bio accounts for about 28.2% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.13% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $591,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $12.03 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

