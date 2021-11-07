SALT Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $42,583.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

