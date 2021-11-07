salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,164 shares of company stock worth $236,974,607 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

