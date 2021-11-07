Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

