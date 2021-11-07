Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,839.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,649.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

