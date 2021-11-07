Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

