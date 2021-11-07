Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

