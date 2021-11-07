Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $19.26 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $19.26 million and $1.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $581.15 or 0.00938439 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.