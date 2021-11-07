Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

