Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.25

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $123.97, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
