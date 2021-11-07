Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.25

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $123.97, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.