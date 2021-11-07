Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) vs. Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Head to Head Review

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Luby’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Luby’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.51 -$25.29 million ($0.38) -53.42 Luby’s $214.02 million 0.42 -$29.45 million ($0.80) -3.66

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luby’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70% Luby’s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Luby’s on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

