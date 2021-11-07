Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. 650,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,705. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.22. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

