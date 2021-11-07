Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares rose 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.01 and last traded at $96.92. Approximately 120,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,225,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,843,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,369,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.