Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,119 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.30% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

