Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Price Target to $2,700.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CSU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,921.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 329,723 shares of company stock worth $9,954,898. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

