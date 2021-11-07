Royal Bank of Canada Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$17.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

TSE ARX opened at C$12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.00.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

