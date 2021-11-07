Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.36 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

