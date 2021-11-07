Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,700.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,308.33.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,730.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,726.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,064.99 and a 52 week high of $1,841.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

