Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NVR were worth $25,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,089.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,966.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4,970.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.