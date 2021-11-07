Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.41 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $39,414,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

CE stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

