Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Exponent worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,755 shares of company stock worth $5,014,125. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

