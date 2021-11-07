Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $41.03 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

