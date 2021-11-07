Rotten Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Rotten has a market cap of $372,649.73 and $566.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 119,730,875 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

