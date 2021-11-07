Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.94

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 346.94 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 370.60 ($4.84). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 365.20 ($4.77), with a volume of 964,090 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 347.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.83. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

