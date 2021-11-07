Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.21.

ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $207.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average is $357.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

