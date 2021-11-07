Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROKU traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,577. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

