Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer Sells 1,900 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

