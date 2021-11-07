Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

